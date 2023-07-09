24-year-old man dies from crash in Montgomery Co.

GERMANTOWN, Md. — A 24-year-old man is dead in Montgomery Co. after a crash involving a motorcycle and car Sunday, according to the Montgomery County Police Department.
Officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to Milestone Manor Lane and Frederick Road in Germantown at 6:11 p.m. after receiving a report of a crash. Officials say the vehicles in the crash were a black Yamaha MT09 and a white Toyota Prius.
The motorcyclist who was identified as the 24-year-old man was sent to an area hospital and was later pronounced dead.
Officials have not provided any additional information about this case.
