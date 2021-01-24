x
17-year-old killed in Bowie shooting, police chief confirms

The teen was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.
BOWIE, Md. — A 17-year-old male teen was killed in Bowie, Maryland, on Saturday during a shooting in the city, according to Bowie Police Chief John Nesky.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. off Route 50 eastbound at Rutland Road, according to police. 

The teen was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries. It is unclear right now exactly where the shooting took place 

