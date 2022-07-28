3 women wanted for Bowie carjacking

Police say a pedestrian was struck by the carjacked vehicle.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a trio of women wanted for a carjacking in which a pedestrian was struck.

Officers with the Bowie Police Department were called to a Safeway parking lot in the 4100 block of Northview Drive Tuesday night around 9:20 p.m. for a reported carjacking. Police say a pedestrian was hit as three women left the scene in the stolen car. The pedestrian's injury was not serious and was treated on the scene.

Police in Bowie said the car was later recovered, but was empty.

As the investigation continued, the police department released surveillance photos of the three women suspected of the carjacking.

Police ask anyone who may recognize the women to contact Detective Howard at 240-544-5768 or submit a tip anonymously by calling 204-544-5700.

Carjackings have been a growing trend in Prince George's County.

Back in February, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced a joint partnership to tackle crime, in particular the rise in carjackings. Their respective police departments started working together to combat carjackings that often-crossed jurisdictional lines.

According to the latest Prince George's County crime stats, there have been 239 carjackings in Prince George's County so far this year.

In a conversation last month, Alsobrooks said that it’s going to take more than police to truly curb the trend.