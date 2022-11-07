Grandmother carjacked at gunpoint as police work to address the ongoing crime

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — A woman in Prince George's County is speaking out after she says she was carjacked at gunpoint.
For her safety, and her family's, a the grandmother asked that her face not be shown and her name not used.
But she does want people to know what police say happened at a Citgo gas station on Central Avenue in Capitol Heights last Friday afternoon.
"Never in my life had a gun pointed at me," she said.
She says a man she noticed watching her pump gas knocked her to the ground, put a gun to her head, took her keys and stole her car.
"And that's something that you don't sleep very well about, you know?" she asked.
Unfortunately, she's not alone. Carjackings have become such a problem, Prince George's County Police have formed a carjacking task force with D.C. Police. But already this year, the county is on pace to once again set a new record for carjackings.
As for the grandmother, says she has two jobs so she can help raise her two granddaughters. Now without a car, she can't get to work.
"I try to show them what's right," she said. "My little one she's like, 'We should go beat that boy up,' but violence is not the answer."
Prince George's County Police continue to investigate this case. Anyone with information should contact Prince George's County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-411-TIPS.
