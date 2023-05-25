'Nice half working jail is on sale for a steal' | Bogus Zillow listing shows Maryland high school up for sale

"All 15 bathrooms come with alleged sewage issues!!"

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT MEADE, Md. — For the low low price of $42,069, Meade High School in Maryland could be all yours to own.

Well, that's according to a bogus Zillow listing.

On Tuesday, a listing appeared on Zillow showing the school for sale as a single-family home.

At 12,458 square feet, the listing boasted that the property had 20 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms.

It also touched on alleged sewage issues in each bathroom at the school.

In the description, the listing read: "This nice half working jail is on sale for a steal!!! All 15 bathrooms come with sewage issues!! There is a nice spacious kitchen and dining room, with a private basketball court!"

Anne Arundel County Public Schools joked that they felt the school was worth more than the asking price.

“This is incredibly creative advertising, but we are stunned that the listers so vastly underestimated the value of this prime real estate with such amazing amenities. Potential buyers surely will be flocking to snap this deal up, right? This won’t be on the market for long," a spokesman said.

Brooks DuBose, an editor at The Capital Gazette, tweeted about the listing after it was originally posted.

DuBose says the stunt appears to be a "senior prank."

In what appears to be a senior prank, someone has posted Meade High School on Zillow for the bargain price of $42,069. https://t.co/eyGQwzdisC pic.twitter.com/TXQuXtmgDu — Brooks DuBose (@b3dubose) May 24, 2023

WATCH NEXT:

A free program being offered in Maryland is helping you keep your car safe.