Black barbershops feel cultural impacts as they reopen, social distancing means camaraderie dwindles

Black barbershops plan to revamp community outreach efforts to get more people in their doors.

CLINTON, Md. — Barbershops are among the businesses reopening as Prince George's County entered Phase 2 on Monday, but some local shops are feeling the aftermath of a new normal on several different levels.

For Black barbershops, while their doors might be open, they’re still feeling the impacts. For some people, these are places that provide much more than a place to get a line up or haircut.

"As the barbershop, we'll have to create more of an outreach now to get what was just walking in the door," said TJ Hopkins, owner of Woodyard Barbershop.

Hopkins said the social and cultural impacts are already being snipped away in Black barbershops.

"It's not active in here anymore. It's not like 15-20 guys sitting and waiting or waiting for a haircut," Hopkins said.

For Hopkins, who has been a barber for 21 years, the shop is more than a place to get a cut.

"I've watched kids grow up. Now, they have kids. I'm cutting their kids' hair. This is a place where we also are able to mentor our young brothers as well," Hopkins said.

With just a few people allowed inside at a time, the camaraderie is dwindling; and the wisdom shared from these chairs, is fading away.

"I think that we can replace it with more outreach," Hopkins added.

It's a role which he said is more important than ever with the racial tension ripping through the nation.

"We have to keep that going, you know, because society. There's not too many places in society, especially now, that we can go and have that kind of conversation about Black Lives Matter without offending anybody," Hopkins said.

Hopkins and his team understand it’s important to socially distance. So, he's happy to adjust to the new norms while continuing a tradition of barbershop fellowship, and still keeping the community looking fresh and clean.