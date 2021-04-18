Rescue crew save multiple people trapped, injured near Billy Goat Trail

Two people were rescued by Montgomery County Fire and Rescue on separate occasions after becoming injured or trapped near the Billy Goat Trail on Sunday.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Two people were rescued by Montgomery County Fire and Rescue on separate occasions after becoming injured or trapped near the Billy Goat Trail on Sunday, according to department spokesperson Pete Piringer.

Both people rescued are doing OK and had non-life threatning injuries, according to Tweets from Piringer.

The first rescue happened in the Billy Goat Trail A, Great Falls area of the Potomac River. The patient was in the water when they were injured.

The second rescue happened close to the Potomac River on the Billy Goat Trail A near Sherwin Island after a person fell.

