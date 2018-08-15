CLARKSBURG, Md. -- At least 75 firefighters from two counties are battling a two-alarm fire in a large recycling facility in Clarksburg Wednesday morning, and a limited on-site water supply is not doing them any favors.

According to Battalion Chief Daniel Ogren, spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, crews were called to a large warehouse fire at a recycling facility located at 24120 Frederick Road around 3:00 a.m.

Yelp.com describes the facility, C & D Recovery, as a site that "specializes in the recycling and disposal of construction and demolition debris and waste in the Maryland, Washington D.C., and Northern Virginia areas."

Due to a limited water supply at the scene, water used to fight the flames is being brought in by tankers.

Crews from Frederick County are also on scene to providing water and manpower to beat back the flames.

Right now Rt. 355/Frederick Rd. is shut down between Rt. 121/Clarksburg Rd. and Rt. 109/Old Hundred Rd. to help fire crews access the large incident scene.

24120 Frederick Road @mcfrs Units are on the scene of a 2 Alarm Fire at Recycling Facility. pic.twitter.com/boihehuJf6 — Daniel Ogren (@mcfrsPIO4) August 15, 2018

