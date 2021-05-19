It's Mental Health Awareness Month! DMV non-profit is hosting an art therapy event for all

"Express Yourself with Chalk Art" aims to reduce stress.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — May is Mental Health Awareness month and let’s face it, the last year has been taxing on us all one way or another. Sometimes talking out our emotions, thoughts, or feelings is difficult.

One local non-profit is giving you another option, color therapy! Stars Performing Arts is hosting an “Express Yourself with Chalk Art” event Saturday where you can color in or outside of the lines.

According to experts, coloring, especially for adults, relaxes the brain and helps you divert your focus to something you’re creating.

"Being oral is something that a lot of people have challenges with. So, we figured we'd make it to where they can just write down and express ourselves with chalk, and it'll be fun. It'll be colorful, and they can feel proud and good to look back on something that they created for themselves," said Tamika Harris-Russell, Founder and President of Stars Performing Arts.

Stars Performing Arts assists the community by showing love and giving a platform to the underdogs. The non-profit is committed to building up confident children through dance, music and art development, fashion and modeling, and acting.

The “Express Yourself with Chalk Art” event is open to people of all ages. It begins at 2 p.m. and the chalk is being provided. It will be located at 9701 Apollo Drive, Upper Marlboro, Md. 20774.