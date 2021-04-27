Elementary students work with slam poet to express themselves after a long year | Get Uplifted

WASHINGTON — In the last year, this country has been faced with a global pandemic, a presidential election riddled with unkindness, and social and racial unrest. At times, it’s been difficult to express the sadness, the joy, the frustration, or the anger people might be feeling, especially for children.
That's why teachers at Phoebe Hearst Elementary School have added a poetry exercise to the curriculum, in hopes students will find new and creative ways to share their thoughts.
Often, they’re uttered without much thought. They can rhyme, hurt, heal, and make one feel, because ultimately, Gayle Danley said, “Words still matter.”
Danley is an award-winning poet. She is sharing her gifts with her newest pupils.
“If they can feel a fourth of the glee that poetry brought to my life when I was a little person, just little bit of that, I want them to feel excited when it’s time to write a poem,” Danley said.
A safe space was created virtually for 3rd grade students at Phoebe Hearst Elementary School. They spent a moment blending words and phrases to express themselves, like Eli.
“I am good, I am powerful, I am brave, I am smart and you’re my fav. I know speech and it all counts with what I believe, today and tomorrow.”
His poem was an authentic expression. Simple, yet powerful.
Katie Dilley, one of their teachers, hoped for this moment.
“I want to be able to give them the opportunity to be able to express what they’ve been feeling in this ginormous year that they’ve really experienced,” Dilley said.
As the students crafted their poems -- some long, some short -- Danley encouraged their creative process.
It brings this quote from Paul Engle to mind: “Poetry is ordinary language raised to the Nth power. Poetry is boned with ideas, nerved and blooded with emotions, all held together by the delicate, tough skin of words.”
If you have something you'd like to share, email us at GetUplifted@wusa9.com or contact Allison Seymour on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Be sure to subscribe to the Get Up DC newsletter, where we'll be sharing an uplifting story every morning as well.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.
RELATED: DC Councilman wants DCPS to examine how they educate students of color to close education gap