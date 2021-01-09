x
Videos from Annapolis restaurant shows initial damages after a tornado rips through the area

The Greek and Italian restaurant, Chris's Charcoal Pit, was hit hard with damage from the tornado that passed over West Street in Annapolis, Maryland on Wednesday.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A restaurant worker at Chris's Charcoal Pit captures the tornado damage on West Street in Annapolis, Maryland.

The videos from Niko Athanitis show how the tornado ripped through the Greek/Italian restaurant Wednesday afternoon and the aftermath and shock of surviving such a natural disaster.

Chris's Charcoal Pit was one of many businesses and restaurants that were impacted by the storms at the specific strip mall complex in the 1900 block of West Street.

Other damage in the region included impacts to local schools' sports fields, roofs demolished, and downed power lines and trees. 

As of now, it is not known if anyone was killed in the tornado that impacted Annapolis, Edgewater and other Anne Arundel County cities and towns. 

Other parts of Maryland, such as Frederick County, are seeing significant flooding issues.

WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information comes into our newsroom.

Credit: Niko Athanitis
