Tornadoes touch down in Charles County, Anne Arundel County as remnants of Ida hit southern Maryland

Downed trees and power wires, and damaged buildings, are some of the impacts that are being reported near Annapolis

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Two tornadoes touched down in Maryland Wednesday as the remnants of what was Hurricane Ida came through the DMV region.

One tornado was observed by the National Weather Service in Charles County and another in Anne Arundel County.

The first tornado touched down in Charles County around 1:50 p.m. near Allens Fresh and Dentsville.

The second tornado that touched down in Anne Arundel County happened around 2:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The Anne Arundel County tornado was near Londowntowne, and not too far from Annapolis, Gingerville, Weems Creek and Parole.

Downed trees and power wires, and damaged buildings, are some of the impacts that are being reported near Annapolis from the tornado that went through Anne Arundel County.

Heavy rain bands continue pivoting through the DMV. It won't take much to cause additional flooding, according to meteorologists with WUSA9.

WUSA9 will continue to provide updates on this story as more information comes into our newsroom.