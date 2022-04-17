1 dead, 7 displaced after fire in Carroll County Saturday

The cause of the fire is under investigation and officials say the damages total $200,000.

TANEYTOWN, Md. — A woman is dead and seven people are displaced after a fire on Saturday burned down a house in Taneytown, Md.

A statement from the Maryland State Fire Marshal says the fire started around 11:35 a.m. Saturday. A passerby who observed the blaze at the house located on the 2700 block of Roop Road called 911 to report the emergency.

Forty firefighters from the Taneytown Volunteer Fire Department and other departments responded to the scene. Within 90 minutes, the fire was brought under control, according to officials.

Officials say that there were not any findings of any working fire alarms in the home.

Maryland State Fire Marshal identified the woman killed as 57-year-old Jan Williams of Taneytown. The remains of her body were located within the home and have since been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore. There, the specific cause of her death will be investigated.