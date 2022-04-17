Fatal hit and run on Suitland Parkway; police searching for driver

U.S. Park Police say a pedestrian near Naylor Rd. when struck by a car. The driver fled the scene

U.S. Park Police criminal investigation team is looking for a car wanted in the fatal hit and run of a man near the D.C./Maryland line Sunday.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on Suitland Parkway near Naylor Road.

Park police say a pedestrian in the area was struck by a car at the location. Medical personnel responded but the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified, according to police and they are pending a next of kin notification.

The road was closed for a duration of time and traffic was diverted to Branch and Alabama Avenues.

Police say the driver of the vehicle did not remain on the scene.

A year ago, 27-year-old Lamont Barnett from southeast Washington was struck and killed at the same location on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 around 5:30 am.

He was pronounced on scene by Prince George’s County Fire Department. Police say the driver of the vehicle did remain on the scene.

Traffic Alert: Serious crash investigation Suitland Parkway in the area of Naylor Road. Westbound Traffic diverted to Branch Avenue. Eastbound Traffic diverted to Alabama Avenue. — USPPNEWS (@usparkpolicepio) April 17, 2022

USPP criminal investigators are asking anyone with information to email USPP_tipline@nps.gov .