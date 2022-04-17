Fatal hit and run on Suitland Parkway; police searching for driver

WASHINGTON — *Editor's note* The video above is from a different story. It is not related to this case.
U.S. Park Police criminal investigation team is looking for a car wanted in the fatal hit and run of a man near the D.C./Maryland line Sunday.
The crash happened around 3 a.m. on Suitland Parkway near Naylor Road.
Park police say a pedestrian in the area was struck by a car at the location. Medical personnel responded but the man was pronounced dead on the scene.
The victim has not yet been identified, according to police and they are pending a next of kin notification.
The road was closed for a duration of time and traffic was diverted to Branch and Alabama Avenues.
Police say the driver of the vehicle did not remain on the scene.
A year ago, 27-year-old Lamont Barnett from southeast Washington was struck and killed at the same location on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 around 5:30 am.
He was pronounced on scene by Prince George’s County Fire Department. Police say the driver of the vehicle did remain on the scene.
USPP criminal investigators are asking anyone with information to email USPP_tipline@nps.gov.
This is a developing story and WUSA 9 will continue to update as more information becomes available.
