7 people injured in multi-car crash in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Seven people were injured after a multi-car crash in Montgomery County Thursday.
According to a spokesman with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, the crash happened near Georgia Avenue and Kayson Street and involved four cars.
Very few details are being released regarding the crash.
Officials confirmed seven people were injured and were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries and are expected to survive. One person was pinned when a car flipped onto them in the crash and one of the vehicles caught fire.
HAZMAT crews were called to the area to help clean up a fuel spill that was caused by the crash.
This is a developing story. More details will be added when available.
