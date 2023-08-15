Utility pole strikes 2 MPD cruisers, injuring officers

At 4:28 p.m., officers with the Metropolitan Police Department were sent to the 5200 block of New Hampshire Avenue NW for a report of a car crash.

WASHINGTON — Two MPD officers were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries Tuesday after a utility pole fell on top of their police cruisers in Northwest D.C.

At 4:28 p.m., officers with the Metropolitan Police Department were sent to the 5200 block of New Hampshire Avenue NW for a report of a car crash. Officers were told a car had run into a utility pole and someone's yard before coming to a complete stop.

While waiting for a tow to arrive on scene, investigators say the utility pole fell on top of two MPD cruisers, injuring two officers.

Both officers were taken to an area hospital following the incident to be treated for minor injuries.

The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing.

