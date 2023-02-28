Bomb threat at Howard University on last day of Black History Month

The WHUR building was briefly under a shelter-in-place order Tuesday morning.

WASHINGTON — The WHUR broadcast complex was briefly placed under a shelter in place order Tuesday following reports of a bomb threat. Howard University Police said the threat only impacted WHUR, and no other buildings were impacted.

The threat was first reported around 10 a.m. About a half an hour later, Metropolitan Police Department officers gave the all clear.

"We appreciate the patience of our entire University community as we again are confronted with the anxiety of a threat like this," University Police said on Twitter.

Police have not said whether anything was found, or whether anyone was taken into custody for the threat. Additional details were not immediately available.

Last year, Howard University and other Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the country were the targets of bomb threats, triggering an FBI investigation.

Since January 2022, more than 50 HBCUs, houses of worship, and other faith-based and academic institutions across the country have received racially motivated threats of violence.

The investigation identified one juvenile believed to be responsible for a majority of the threats.