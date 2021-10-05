3-year-old child hurt in 30-foot fall from apartment window

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A 3-year-old child is in the hospital with serious injuries after they fell from an apartment window in Gaithersburg Tuesday morning.
It happened around 9 a.m.The child fell approximately 30 feet, likely from the window of a third-floor apartment located in the 400 block of Diamond Avenue, according to Pete Piringer, Public Information Officer for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services.
Piringer said the child was taken to an area hospitals for treatment of injuries described as serious but not life threatening.
It's not clear what led to the child falling from the window.
Police are on scene conducting an investigation.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
