Newport News police said a girl was hurt in a shooting near Salters Creek. Suffolk officers said a 1-year-old boy was hit by a bullet on South 5th Street.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department and the Suffolk Police Department each said they are investigating incidents in which a child was shot.

The Newport News Police Department got a call around 10:49 p.m. Sunday for a shooting on the corner of Hampton Avenue and 20th Street.

When officers arrived, they found a girl who had at least one gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The Suffolk Police Department is investigating a similar incident involving a boy who was shot in the 100 block of S. 5th Street.

The City of Suffolk told 13News Now that the boy is one year old.

Officers got the call around 9:20 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived on the scene, they found a boy who had been grazed by a bullet which "reportedly fell from the sky while he was outside with his family."

After a medical assessment, the boy was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Both of these incidents are under investigation.