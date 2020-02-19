CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A 17-year-old male was found dead from a gunshot wound in the driveway of a home in Charles County, Maryland, on Tuesday.

The Charles County Sheriff's Office said that the teen was shot outside the home located at the intersection of Warehouse Landing Road in Bryan's Road.

Law enforcement is still investigating the shooting, and details are still limited at this time. They believe this is an isolated incident.

Police have not released the name of the teen who died.

This is a developing story with more information to come as WUSA9 learns to find out more about this situation.

RELATED: Waldorf rollover crash involves Charles County Sheriff Office vehicle

RELATED: Why America's worst commute continues to enrage Southern Maryland leaders

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.