LOTHIAN, Md. — A man died after a motorcycle accident in Anne Arundel County early Monday morning, according to authorities.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. on Route 4 just north of Talbott Road in Lothian, Md.

Authorities said a motorcyclist hit a trailer and was ejected into a utility pole.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released at this time.

No other injuries were reported, authorities said.