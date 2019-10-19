WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding after police said he stabbed his eight-year-old daughter and her mother in Woodbridge.

Police said that on Oct. 18 around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the Dominion Middle Ridge apartments in the 3600 block of Meandering Way in Woodbridge to investigate a stabbing.

When an initial officer got there, they saw a man carrying an eight-year-old girl who was covered in blood down the stairs of the apartment building. Police identified the man as the accused, and the father of the eight-year-old.

The man was seen putting the girl on the ground, "where he proceeded to repeatedly strike her several times," police said.

Police said the officer issued commands and quickly intervened to separate the man from the child. The man struggled with the officer until additional officers got there. Police said the man continued to struggle with officers as they attempted to put him in two separate cruisers.

The man was eventually put in a prisoner transport van, and officers used trauma kits to provide medical aid to the girl until rescue personnel got there.

The girl had multiple stab wounds. While treating the girl, officers said they learned of a second victim inside the family's apartment.

Police checked the apartment and found the child's mother, a 25-year-old woman, in the kitchen area with multiple stab wounds.

Officers also provided medical aid to the woman, and both she and the eight-year-old girl were flown to a hospital for treatment of "serious life-threatening injuries where they remained hospitalized," police said.

Police had identified the accused as Javier Mauricio, and said he is the father of the eight-year-old girl.

