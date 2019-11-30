WASHINGTON — A man had luck on his side while he waited for a Metro train to arrive Friday.

WMATA spokesperson Sherri Ly confirmed the incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. at the Mt. Vernon Square station. Ly said video footage shows an adult man, unsteady on his feet, accidentally walked off the edge of the platform.

An unidentified Good Samaritan helped the fallen man get off the tracks and back on the platform, Ly said.

"Then both parties boarded a train and left the station," she said.

Ly said the investigation is still ongoing, but that the man's unsteadiness was "possibly a result of intoxication."

WMATA will not release video surveillance while the investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story.

