WASHINGTON — Commuting on the Metro is about to get a little bit easier. WMATA recently announced that Apple Map users will be able to see real-time Metro train and bus information.

"Customers using Apple Maps will now see detailed transit schedules, live departure and arrival times, the current location of a Metro train or bus, and system connections to help plan their journey," WMATA said in a statement.

Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld is calling this service a "game-changer." He said it'll improve trip planning, and will provide more precise Metro information to users.

"We want to make choosing Metro as simple and convenient as possible, and a key element of success will be providing real-time transit information as broadly as possible," Wiedefeld said.

The new data feed is called General Transit Feed Specification Real Time. WMATA said this feed will give users more accurate information on third-party apps, and will "allow developers to integrate live train and bus information in new and innovative ways."

Users will see transit schedules, live departure and arrival times, the current location of a train or bus and system connections.

WMATA

WMATA said it's opened GTFS-RT to selected mapping services and to all registered third-party developers.

"Metro’s commitment to open data began nearly a decade ago with the release of rail and bus schedules through APIs in 2010, followed by GTFS scheduled data the following year," WMATA said.

This data will be provided throughout the 117-mile Metrorail system, and WMATA makes it available to developers free of charge.

RELATED: WMATA said bringing back late-night hours could mean more frequent delays

RELATED: Metro could make some bus trips cheaper. Here's how the new proposal would work

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.