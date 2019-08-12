WASHINGTON — At least eight people -- including one infant -- were hospitalized Saturday evening after a carbon monoxide leak occurred on a private boat in D.C., fire officials said.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Services confirmed that the 50-foot boat was involved in the 2019 District Holiday Boat Parade, which kicked off on Saturday night at the Wharf. Eight other people have since been evaluated for potential monoxide exposure, the fire department said.

Rescue crews made an emergency docking at the D.C. fire and EMS pier on Water Street to treat the exposed patients. The pier has since been blocked off.

Everyone who has been transported to the hospital is in non-life-threatening conditions, fire officials said.

It is not yet clear what caused the leak on the boat Saturday night. Carbon monoxide, which is odorless and colorless, can be produced any time you burn fuel, especially in smaller engines.

The free 2019 Holiday Boat Parade drew crowds to the Wharf area for activities like waterfront beer and wine garden, smores and live music. The boats arrived in the Washington Channel around 7 p.m. with a firework salute an hour later. When the leak occurred has not yet been confirmed by officials.

