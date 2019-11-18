CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — Prince George's County fire officials report that six children and two adults are sick after a Carbon monoxide leak in Capital Heights, Maryland.

Fire officials said crews responded to the area of the 4900 block of Fable Street around 2:19 a.m.

Crews transported six children and two adults with non-life threatening symptoms to the hospital for treatment. An additional adult refused to be transported at the scene.

Officials said the Carbon monoxide leak resulted from a generator that was found running in the home.

According to the CDC, Carbon Monoxide can be odorless and colorless. Exposure to the gas can cause sudden illness and death.

This story is developing.

