1 dead, 3 injured after crash on Route 355 in Germantown

A traffic advisory was issued earlier due to blocked lanes from the collision. The cause of crash is under investigation.

GERMANTOWN, Md. — A man is dead, and three people are injured after two vehicles in Germantown crashed late Saturday night, officials said.

Fifth District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue (MCFRS) personnel were sent to Maryland Route 355 near Frederick Road and Plummer Drive, for a report of a traffic collision involving a truck and jeep around 11:16 p.m.

A man, who was a passenger of the jeep, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger's identity will be release following proper notification of next of kin, police said.

The driver of the jeep was transported to a hospital with serious but not-life-threatening injuries, the Montgomery County Department of Police said in a statement. The driver and passengers of the truck were taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

MCFR Chief Chase Fabrizio tweeted photos that show a truck appearing to have crashed through a fence in the front yard of a house.

A traffic advisory was issued earlier due to blocked lanes from the collision. It is not year clear what caused the two vehicles to crash.