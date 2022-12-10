Man accused of running over man he knew, killing him at gas station in Prince George's County

Officers claim that Carter and Breaux arrived together at the gas station. Carter is accused of running over Breaux with his car

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — A man is facing charges after police claim he intentionally ran over a man with his car in a gas station parking lot in Capitol Heights.

Robert Arthur Carter, 60, has been charged with murder.

On Oct. 9, officers with the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the 5300 block of Sheriff Road for a report of a pedestrian hit by a car around 10:20 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering 'from trauma.' He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died from injuries, authorities said.

Investigators later identified the man killed as Ronan Breaux, 60, of District Heights, Maryland.

Officers claim Carter and Breaux arrived together at the gas station. The two men reportedly got into a dispute, and police claim Carter intentionally ran over Breaux with his vehicle.

Carter was arrested at the gas station where Breaux was killed. He is being held at the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.