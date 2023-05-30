Man knocking on random doors with assault rifle in Germantown charged

The rifle was a privately manufactured firearm, according to police. Copeland was prohibited from possessing any firearms or ammunition, police said.

GERMANTOWN, Md. — A Maryland man who went knocking door to door while carrying an assault rifle in Germantown last month is facing charges, authorities said Tuesday.

Montgomery County Department of Police received a report of a man walking around an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Sweetgum Circle with an assault rifle and knocking on random doors on April 27.

Officers responded to the apartment complex, where they found Trevor Copeland, 30, of Silver Spring, on the third floor of the building, according to a release by the Montgomery County police. He was taken into custody following a brief communication.

Police said when officers apprehended Copeland, he was carrying a short-barreled assault rifle loaded with 300 black ammunition rounds, with one round in the chamber.

The rifle was a privately manufactured firearm, according to police. Investigators learned that Copeland was prohibited from possessing any firearms or ammunition.

Copeland was transported to the Central Processing Unit, where he was charged with multiple firearms-related charges. He is being held without bond.