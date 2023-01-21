Rideshare driver's car stolen at gunpoint in Southeast DC

A man was carjacked after he was approached by a group of men with a weapon while he was sitting inside his vehicle at Navy Yard.

WASHINGTON — A man driving for a rideshare company was carjacked at gunpoint early Saturday morning in the Navy Yard area of Southeast D.C.

DC police said a group of men approached the driver while he was sitting in his vehicle in the 1300 block of 4th Street SE around 3:17 a.m.

One of the men pulled out a weapon and demanded the victim's property, officials said. The man complied and exited the vehicle.

The suspects then entered the car and fled with the victim's car heading in an unknown direction.

This case remains under active investigation.