Late jumper carries Georgetown over Providence 73-72

WASHINGTON — Qudus Wahab made a jumper with 1:16 remaining to give Georgetown the lead en route to a 73-72 win over Providence on Saturday.

Chudier Bile registered 19 points to lead the Hoyas. Bile hit 10 of 12 free throws.

Jamorko Pickett had 12 points for Georgetown (4-8, 2-5 Big East Conference), which broke its five-game losing streak. Donald Carey added 10 points and Jahvon Blair had six rebounds.

A.J. Reeves scored a season-high 28 points for the Friars (9-8, 5-6). Nate Watson added 12 points. Alyn Breed had 10 points and six rebounds.

The Hoyas will be on the road to face the Creighton University Bluejays on Wednesday.

Senior guards Chris Wright and Austin Freeman hit eight free throws in the final minute of play as No. 13 Georgetown held off a rally from Providence on Feb. 5, 2011!#HOYASAXA pic.twitter.com/19MTwWZAEy — Georgetown Hoyas (@GeorgetownHoyas) January 30, 2021

Georgetown Women's Team Falls To UConn 72-41

UConn sat leading scorer Paige Bueckers on Saturday to rest her injured ankle and the Huskies still won by 31 points.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead No. 3 Connecticut to a 72-41 rout over an overmatched Georgetown team. Christyn Williams added 17 points, Aubrey Griffin scored 15 and Evina Westbrook added 13 points and nine assists.

The Huskies (10-0, 9-0 Big East), coming off a road win over rival Tennessee, were without both Bueckers, who rolled her right ankle in Thursday's win over Tennessee and sophomore guard Anna Makurat, who is dealing with a nagging leg injury.

“It's difficult to play when you're missing someone who is such and integral part of you offense and I think they handled it pretty well," Coach Geno Auriemma said.

Freshman Kelsey Ransom scored 13 points and Yasmin Ott had 10 for Georgetown (1-5, 1-5).

The Hoyas scored the game’s first points on a 3-pointer from the left corner by Ott, but the Huskies quickly took control.

Griffin had eight points and three rebounds in the first quarter and UConn led 21-9 after 10 minutes.

Connecticut outscored the Hoyas 18-2 in the second quarter. The Huskies held Georgetown without a point for the final 7 1/2 minutes of the first half and led 39-11 at the break.

Nelson-Ododa's second 3-pointer of the game gave the Huskies a 51-21 lead in the third as the Huskies stretched their lead.

The 6-foot-5 junior now has three makes from behind the arc this season and in her college career.

“It's definitely something I've been trying to improve on,” she said. “If I'm open like that, I'm just going to continue to shoot.”