Winner of flag re-design contest in Frederick Co. chosen

County resident Marc DeOcampo was selected as the winner. He will be awarded a cash prize of $1,275 and a full-size flag with his design.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A new flag has been chosen to represent Frederick County, Maryland.

The design, titled "Frederick, the Crossroads of Maryland," was selected as the winner of Frederick County’s 275th Anniversary County flag re-design contest launched in January.

The new flag, designed by county resident Marc DeOcampo, includes red, yellow, black and white shapes that intersect forming a crossroad design.

DeOcampo will be awarded a cash prize of $1,275 and a full-size flag with the new design for his win.

The design narrative of the flag is as follows:

"Frederick County, rich history, bright future. Where the east opens to the west and north connects with the south. Where traditions enrich innovation and technology. Where one can find both authentic rural hamlets and vibrant urban cities. Where farm to table happens every day. Where generational families’ welcome newcomers to the community. Where diverse backgrounds, cultures, faiths, races, ages, and abilities come to share and thrive. Frederick County, for 275 years serving as a crossroads at the center of Maryland, 1748-2023.”

County Executive Jessica Fitzwater announced the flag re-design contest in January.

“The contest honors our tradition of residents designing and selecting the County’s flag as a way to commemorate Frederick County’s founding,” Fitzwater said.

Over 30,000 votes were cast in the final re-design contest, which was held May 5 until Saturday, June 10.

Officials say the winning design received 35% of the total votes.

"I am thankful for the unexpected honor to have my flag design selected to symbolize our County. I never imagined spending an enjoyable afternoon designing flags with my teenage son would turn into a meaningful reflection of Frederick County as the crossroads of Maryland," said DeOcampo, after being told his design had won.

Voters chose between one of four options, three new designs and the current county flag.

County facilities will begin to fly the new flag design in the coming months.

For more information about the 275th Anniversary celebration, please visit FrederickCountyMD.gov/275 or contact 275@FrederickCountyMD.gov .