Frederick County holds contest to redesign its flag

Frederick County will celebrate its 275th anniversary in June, and the county is giving its community a chance to redesign the official flag.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Fancy yourself a designer? Well, why not take a shot at redesigning your county's flag?

One county in Maryland is giving its residents an opportunity to do just that.

Residents of all ages were encouraged to participate.

“This contest is a fun way for residents to help commemorate Frederick County’s 275th Anniversary and showcase our artists and our unique, diverse, and inclusive community,” said County Executive Jessica Fitzwater.

Submissions can be made until March 31.

Here is the submission criteria:

Designer must currently live or have lived in Frederick County, Maryland.

Only one submission per person may be made.

Designs may not contain offensive images, symbols or languages.

Must be an original design and may not include copyrighted content.

Design must be easily displayed on a cloth flag (3’x 5’) to be flown on a flag pole.

Must include a design title and narrative about the design .

Must create a positive message of unity in our community.

Must be an inclusive representation of all residents of Frederick County, Maryland.

The county says all designers are required to submit a rules and agreement form or their submission will not be accepted, and designers under 18 must submit a parental consent form upon submission of a design.

Designs should be submitted as a full color, high resolution PDF, JPG or PNG in landscape format and can be submitted by emailing 275@frederickcountymd.gov by the March 31 deadline.

The contest includes two rounds:

A selection committee consisting of County employees and community members will score the first round of designs based on simplicity, color scheme, and message/narrative.

In April, the top three submissions will move forward to round two. A final winner will be voted on by the public and will be announced when voting closes June 10, the day of the County’s founding Jubilee.