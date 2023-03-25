Deputies arrest DC man accused of stealing several catalytic converters in Maryland

Deputies recovered about 17 catalytic converters, valued at about $59,000, the sheriff's office said.

THURMONT, Md. — A D.C. man was taken into custody after he was accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of catalytic converters at a camping center shop in Maryland, officials said.

Eric Lindsay, 28, was arrested after he tried to flee from deputies who identified him as a suspect, according to a Facebook post by the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office received a call reporting a theft in progress Wednesday morning at Beckley's Camping Center shop located at 11110 Angleberger Road, Thurmont, Maryland.

It was reported a man was stealing catalytic converters and had fled the scene. Responding deputies found the man, identified as Lindsay, walking along Hessong Bridge Road, in Thurmont, the sheriff's office said.

Lindsay attempted to run away as deputies tried to place him into custody, according to the sheriff's office. He was apprehended and taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for booking.

Deputies recovered about 17 catalytic converters, valued at about $59,000, the sheriff's office said.