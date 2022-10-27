10 cars damaged by vandals with BB gun in Arlington

Officers with Arlington County Department will be conducting extra patrols in the areas.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Some neighbors are frustrated and upset after someone shot out almost a dozen car windows in Arlington County.

Arlington Police reported Wednesday evening that an unknown number of suspects shattered the driver's side windows of at least ten vehicles with a BB gun. The strings of damaged windows happened in Street N, Pollard Street, Barton Street, Bryan Street, and Edgewood Street.

Last week, dozens of cars were found with smashed windows in Arlington. One of them belonged to Julia Armstrong.

"I only have collision, not liability, so it's out of pocket. I was very frustrated. I just can't believe somebody would do that," said Armstrong.

The vehicles varied in make and model and that there was no suspect description, police said.

Anyone with information related to these incidents is urged to contact police through their tip line at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us.

