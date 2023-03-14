Frederick County Middle School teacher investigated for alleged inappropriate relationship with student

The teacher has not been identified due to privacy laws.

WINCHESTER, Va. — A Virginia middle school teacher has been placed on leave while school officials investigate allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student.

According to a letter from parents from Frederick County Middle School Principal Jerry Putt, administrators became aware of an alleged inappropriate relationship Monday morning.

"I cannot share the names of any individuals who may have been involved or any disciplinary actions taken, but I want you to know the matter is being addressed by law enforcement and in accordance with Frederick County Public Schools’ policy," Putt said in the letter.

The principal explained that once they became aware of the alleged relationship, the teacher was put on administrative leave and may be disciplined or terminated following an investigation.

"I encourage anyone, including students, who have a concern about a relationship or activities between a staff member and student to bring their concern immediately to me or another staff member at school," Putt said. "We want to ensure the safety and security of all students and continue to provide a learning environment that is conducive to helping all students succeed."