Suspects use sledgehammer to smash window at Falls Church jewelry store

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Police are searching for several people in connection with a break-in at a jewelry store in Falls Church, Virginia, Friday evening, police said.
Officers responded to the store in the 1100 block of W. Broad Street at around 8:10 p.m. on Friday, April 28, according to a press release by the City of Falls Church Police.
Surveillance footage shows five suspects in a black Cadillac parking at the front of the store. One person exited the car and used a sledgehammer to break a glass window.
The four other people got out of the car and entered the store, according to police. Two shots were fired, and the suspects drove away, police said.
Police did not provide exact descriptions of the suspects; however; said the suspects are men and women.
No injuries were reported and the suspects did not take anything, police said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the City of Falls Church Police at 703-241-5053 or email police@fallschurchva.gov.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.