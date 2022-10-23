x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Fairfax

Man accused of breaking into Fairfax bedroom, abducting person and forcing them into car

A police investigation revealed that 35-year-old Micael Morel forced open a window to the victim's bedroom before forcing the victim to leave with him in a vehicle.
Credit: Chalabala - stock.adobe.com

FAIRFAX, Va. — A man is in custody after police say he forced his way into the victim's bedroom and abducted the person.

On Oct. 16, City of Fairfax Police responded to the 4100 block of University Drive for a report of a burglary and abduction around 6:13 a.m.

A police investigation revealed that 35-year-old Micael Morel forced open a window to the victim's bedroom before forcing the victim to leave with him in a vehicle.

After the two stopped at a convenience store, the victim was able to escape from the vehicle and run into the store asking for help from the clerk, police said. The Morel then fled the location.

Detectives identified Morel as a suspect and obtained warrants for one count of felony Burglary and one count of felony Abduction. 

Two days later, on Oct. 18, the City of Fairfax Police, with the assistance of the Fairfax County Police Department, located Morel, and he was taken into custody.

Morel was transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. He is being held without bond.

Read next

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Fairfax County chairman wants new Virginia background check system expedited

Before You Leave, Check This Out