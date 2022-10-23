Man accused of breaking into Fairfax bedroom, abducting person and forcing them into car

A police investigation revealed that 35-year-old Micael Morel forced open a window to the victim's bedroom before forcing the victim to leave with him in a vehicle.

FAIRFAX, Va. — A man is in custody after police say he forced his way into the victim's bedroom and abducted the person.

On Oct. 16, City of Fairfax Police responded to the 4100 block of University Drive for a report of a burglary and abduction around 6:13 a.m.

A police investigation revealed that 35-year-old Micael Morel forced open a window to the victim's bedroom before forcing the victim to leave with him in a vehicle.

After the two stopped at a convenience store, the victim was able to escape from the vehicle and run into the store asking for help from the clerk, police said. The Morel then fled the location.

Detectives identified Morel as a suspect and obtained warrants for one count of felony Burglary and one count of felony Abduction.

Two days later, on Oct. 18, the City of Fairfax Police, with the assistance of the Fairfax County Police Department, located Morel, and he was taken into custody.

Morel was transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. He is being held without bond.