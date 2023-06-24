'The Heat is On!' | Full kennels, HVAC Maintenance has Fairfax Co. Animal Shelter waiving adoption fees

Adoption fees for all dogs will be waived, and fees for all other pets will be 50%.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — As the Fairfax County Animal Shelter prepares to undergo HVAC system maintenance, it is putting out an urgent plea for potential adopters to help clear kennels.

Officials say the hot summer months are here and nearly every kennel at the shelter is full.

This includes dogs, cats, kittens as well as a few small animals like rabbits.

“We are running out of space, especially for dogs, and we need the community’s assistance in finding loving homes for these wonderful pets,” says FCAS Director Reasa Currier. “We have animals of all species, sizes, and shapes, from bearded dragons to puppies, and our staff is ready to assist in finding the pet that will be the perfect match for every family.”

To help bring attention to the high number of pets in need of adoption, especially dogs, the FCAS is holding a four-day adoption event, Thursday through Sunday.

Adoption fees for all dogs will be waived, and fees for all other pets will be 50%.

Shelter volunteers have activities planned throughout the event, including a demonstration of how to help dogs created painted canvas artwork.

The Fairfax County Animal Shelter is located at 4500 West Ox Road.

It is open Tuesdays through Wednesday from noon until 5 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from noon until 7 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., and closed on Mondays.

To check out all the available pets, visit the shelter online.