Pup finally adopted after more than 100 days in Arlington shelter | Get Uplifted

We couldn't be happier for Saul!

ARLINGTON, Va. — A happy ending for a special pup we have been following for the past couple of months is helping us get uplifted!

The Animal Welfare League of Arlington shared a photo of a dog named Saul on social media, announcing the friendly dog has finally been adopted. He captured our attention and our hearts when the Animal Welfare League pointed out that he had been at the shelter for more than 100 days.

It didn't take his new family long to fall in love and decide to make the relationship official. We are so happy for Saul and wish him all the best in his new home.

