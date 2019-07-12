WASHINGTON — The Fairfax Connector strike will continue after Transdev rejected workers' offer to end the strike, which has disrupted the region's public transportation system.

The strike is continuing with the 500 Local 1764 Transdev workers "standing strong and uniting on the picket lines," an ATU press release said.

ATU 1764 claims the contractor who manages Fairfax Connector, Transdev, has subjected its workers to unfair labor practices. Transdev said it was prepared to offer the union an updated wage proposal, with a salary increase, before workers declared their strike Wednesday night.

The disagreement between the two sides has left more than 30,000 bus riders in northern Virginia with disrupted Fairfax Connector service.

"We put a very reasonable offer on the table in hopes of ending this strike that has left riders out in the cold, but again Transdev rejected our offer," ATU International John Costa said. "Their disgraceful actions prove once again that profit comes first for Transdev, while riders, workers and the community take a back seat."

An ATU press release said since the strike began, Transdev has been able to only operate 15 routes on a Sunday service, meaning 84% of the service was shut down.

Local 689 Transdev workers at WMATA's Cinder Bed Road have been on strike for 45 days. The Northern Virginia Transit Commission recently passed a resolution further pressing WMATA on privatization.

"We still remain far apart on most key issues, and until Transdev decides to stop their unlawful and disgraceful tactics at the bargaining table we don't see an end to this strike anytime soon," Costa said. "It's unfortunate because our riders come first and foremost for us, but Transdev left us with no other option."

