EXCLUSIVE: Document obtained by WUSA9 shows FBI prefers Virginia for its new headquarters

WASHINGTON — The FBI, in a document obtained exclusively by WUSA9, is laying out specific details of why it believes proximity to Quantico, Virginia should play a large role in determining the future location of its headquarters.

For more than a decade, government leaders have sought to move the FBI's workforce out of the crumbling J Edgar Hoover building in downtown D.C. and into a new, state-of-the-art facility in the DMV's suburbs.

Political leaders on both sides of the Potomac River have engaged in an arduous tug-of-war to try and land the project, estimated to cost over $2 billion.

Three sites are finalists to land the new FBI HQ; Springfield, Virginia and Greenbelt and Landover – which are both in Prince George's County, Maryland.

Back in March, elected officials from both Maryland and Virginia made their final pitches to the General Services Administration (GSA), the agency that will ultimately make the decision.

The new document, prepared for Maryland leaders and ultimately shared with Virginia leaders as well, includes reasons provided by the FBI to bolster the argument for why a new headquarters should be close to the FBI's training academy and its other resources in Quantico.

"A review of FBI data demonstrates why this proximity matters," the document says. One portion of the document partially answers a question WUSA9 and Maryland leaders have been asking since last year: How many FBI employees are actually splitting their time between the Hoover building in downtown D.C. and Quantico?

According to a chart included in the FBI's response, over a two-month period from July to September 2022, 544 people assigned to work at D.C. locations made 1,754 trips through the Quantico gate – less than 10% of the estimated 7,500 employees expected to work at the new headquarters.

In a footnote on the same page, the FBI points out the "data remains imperfect."

In the document, the FBI also points out casework collaboration, operational response and training as important factors to be close to Quantico.

Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Maryland) has been involved in the FBI site selection process for more than a decade.

The congressman provided the following statement to WUSA9 in response to the new FBI document:

“This document from the FBI once again provides the same numbers they have given to the Maryland Delegation numerous times without answering our questions. We continue to ask to why this small group of headquarters employees traveled between Quantico and the Hoover Building and how long their trip to Quantico lasted. The Maryland Delegation has repeatedly asked for clarification of this data, including during our consultation with the GSA and FBI earlier this year. This response remains inadequate as it simply repackages the same numbers without directly answering our Delegation’s questions about them. The Maryland sites will enable the FBI to better perform its mission while advancing the Biden-Harris Administration’s stated equity goals, having the lowest cost to the Federal government, providing the best access to transportation including Metro, and quickest schedule to build the new, consolidated FBI headquarters.”

Maryland leaders, including Hoyer, believe the equity component of the site-selection criteria should be weighted higher.

Last we were told, a decision is expected in "late spring," which means literally any day now this decade-plus decision process could finally reach a conclusion.