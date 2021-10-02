'Now is the time we need to band together' | Thousands attend Women's March in DC as abortion cases get national attention

On Saturday, thousands of supporters for reproductive freedom held signs, chanted, and marched to the Supreme Court building.

WASHINGTON — Thousands of supporters for reproductive freedom and women's choice filled Freedom Plaza on Saturday before marching down to the Supreme Court building as part of the annual Women's March.

Similar marches were held in cities all around the country as protesters rallied against restrictive abortion measures passed in Texas and Mississippi.

Festivities began around 10 a.m. in D.C. with a faith gathering held by the organizers of the Women's March.

By noon, thousands filled Freedom Plaza holding signs and chanting.

Some of the supporters traveled from states away to be there on Saturday, including Katie Dunne from New York.

"My first march was in the late 70s with my mother right here in this city," she told WUSA 9. "This one I find very emotional. It's smaller in size (compared to 2017) but not in meaning."

Saturday's rally came years after the Women's March in DC attracted around 200,000 supporters after the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

With important abortion cases now playing out in federal court, the supporters said it was crucial to send a united message.

"The women out here are afraid. What’s going on in Texas and what they’re going to decide could have an impact on every women’s life in this country," said Tiana Litwack, as she marched down Pennsylvania Ave. "There are thousands of women here and a lot of them are young. It’s really great because they understand it is their rights being threatened.”

"The Supreme Court opens in two days," said another supporter. "They’ll be hearing the Mississippi case in December. We’re all out here making sure they hear us.”

Many police officers monitored the march and event but WUSA 9 did not spot any violence throughout the day.

Moving forward, the supporters hoped the message sent on Saturday would carry on and help bring even more strength to the fight for women's rights.

"I feel like right now is the time that we all need to band together and keep pushing and keep marching," said Shannon Sheffer, who traveled in from Indiana to be at the march.