Woman in critical condition after 2-alarm fire in SE DC

A firefighter also suffered minor injuries following the fire, officials say.

WASHINGTON — A woman is suffering critical injuries after a 2-alarm fire in Southeast D.C. Wednesday morning, D.C. Fire and EMS officials said.

The heavy house fire happened just before 4 a.m. in the 1800 block of A Street near the Stadium-Armory, fire officials said.

When crews arrived at the scene, flames were showing on the first and second floors of the home. Officials said the blaze even caused the back porch to collapse and traveled to adjacent homes.

Four adults and two children from nearby homes were evacuated and have been displaced due to the fire, officials said.

A crew of 90 firefighters were eventually able to knock out the flames. And as of 6 a.m., crews continued to work on hot spots.

A woman was rescued from the fire and transported to the hospital in critical condition. Officials said a firefighter also suffered a minor injury. It is unknown if that crew member was taken to the hospital or treated at the scene.

Update: 2 Alarm - 1800 Block of A Street SE - Fire knocked down, working on hot spots - Adjacent exposure also knocked down. pic.twitter.com/pKqWiHR55S — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) May 12, 2021

At this time, 19th street between Independence Street and East Capitol Street is closed and areas near A Street Southeast and 17th Street Northeast between 19th Street Southeast is also closed.

This story is developing. WUSA9 will continue to provide updates as additional information becomes available.