10 people displaced by Prince George's County Fire, officials say

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Ten people were displaced by a fire in Brandywine, Maryland, on Monday that happened within a townhome community, according to the Prince George's County Fire Department.

It happened around 1 p.m. within the 15600 block of Birmingham Circle, according to the Prince George's County Fire Department.

Of the 10 people displaced, one was a child and the other nine are adults, according to the fire department.

Pictures from the scene show massive damage to homes due to the fire going through the rough of houses within the community.

Everyone in the townhome self-evacuated. The fire department says there are no injuries for anyone in the townhomes as well as firefighters.

While Prince George's fire department was fighting the fire, the fire department said they had to begin an evacuation for Firefighters due to a roof collapse.

Approx 12:55pm #PGFD units were dispatched to the 15600 block of Birmingham Circle in Brandywine for a reported structure fire. On scene crews found a middle-of-row townhome w/ fire showing from rear of building. A 2nd alarm has been sounded. PIO en route. — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) May 10, 2021