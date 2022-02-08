'It's as if they're pushed to the side' | Woman alleges mistreatment of elderly mother at DC long-term care facility

An investigation is now underway at Bridgepoint Continued Care Hospital.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — An investigation is underway into accused elder abuse at Bridgepoint Continued Care Hospital – National Harborside. One woman tells WUSA9 her 74-year-old mother has been left in filth and is covered in bed sores at the facility.

“I advocate for my mom. I love my mother,” said Valerie Cook.

The pictures and video are hard to look at. A desperate Valerie Cook took cellphone evidence of her 74-year-old mother Lathan Ruth Langley with filth under her nails, matted hair and feet severely cracked with open sores on her toes. Cook said her mother’s condition has only deteriorated since being admitted to Bridgepoint National Harborside on MLK Avenue, SW after a stroke in 2016. She said her mother recently lost almost 20 pounds in one month.

“CNAs [certified nursing assistants] informed my family most recently, as well as myself, that they were not going to feed her because she knows how to feed herself,” she recalled.

Cook said she’s tried to work with the nursing staff, transfer her mother and even reached out to several city agencies but has received little help.

“I mean, soiled clothes that were so pungent, that the newly vacated administrator had to close the drawer quickly because the smell and flies just came up,” she said, “I've also witnessed mice and droppings in her room.”

WUSA9 has learned DC Health has cited the facility for numerous health code violations writing in a 2021 report that “facility staff failed to provide housekeeping services necessary to maintain a safe, clean, comfortable environment.”

Those surprise inspections also found patients were “left in urine-filled undergarments.”

According to the report, one patient referencing a nursing assistant told inspectors “she sometimes forgets to feed me.”

WUSA9 reached out to Bridgepoint. CEO Reggie Lee sent us this statement:

“We are saddened to hear of such a complaint, as we strive to provide the best care for those who have entrusted us with their loved one. At the moment, we are investigating the specific complaints made by the resident’s family. However, due to resident privacy concerns we cannot provide any further information about this resident’s care. Our Nursing Home Administrator, Director of Patient Experience and Director of Quality Management have been working diligently to address concerns that any residents or families may bring to our attention. Additionally, we take any health code violations seriously and submit detailed plans of correction to those agencies who may find a deficient practice. Our over 300 dedicated healthcare heroes wake up every day ready and willing to provide care and assistance to those in need. We are proud of our staff and their willingness to work during difficult circumstances brought on by the public health emergency.”

Cook said she’d like to see more staff hired and more training to care for those who don’t have an advocate fighting for them.