'There’s a huge number of cases spreading': Nursing homes see surge in COVID-19 cases as calls for help grow

The latest surge led to Gov. Larry Hogan requiring nursing home staff to be tested twice a week starting Jan. 21.

WASHINGTON — Nursing homes around the country have seen a deeply troubling surge of COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant continues to bring concerns and outbreaks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 89,304 COVID-19 cases among nursing home residents and staff the week of Jan. 9. The amount of positive cases increased nine times the amount recorded three weeks prior, which was recorded at 10,280 cases.

The surge in COVID illnesses came as many nursing homes continue to deal with staffing shortages.

According to a report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released this past November, nursing homes have lost around 234,000 employees since the pandemic began.

With the amount of cases spiraling upwards, the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) recently pleaded for help from health leaders.

"What happens in the community happens in nursing homes," AHCA/NCAL Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Gifford said. "We’re still seeing people get sick, going to the hospital and dying. We need help with staffing, we need help with medications, and we need help with test kits.”

The AHCA/NCAL pointed out that while COVID-related deaths among nursing home residents have also increased recently, the death rate is 10 times less when compared to December 2020. The group attributed the decline to high vaccination and booster rates among residents.

Some safety measures in Maryland came last week when Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced that nursing home staff, volunteers and vendors will be required to be tested twice a week regardless of their vaccination status.

Visitors to the facilities will also need to show proof of a recent negative COVID test or take a free rapid test there.

"Nearly 70% of Maryland nursing homes are now currently reporting positive Covid 19 cases among residents and staff," the governor said during a press conference. "While we want people to be able to continue to visit their loved ones, we will do everything in our power to ensure they can do so safely.”

The changes for nursing homes in Maryland go into effect on Jan. 21.

Moving forward, the AHCA/NCAL hopes nursing homes will be prioritized for testing and treatments as the pandemic continues to bring worry.