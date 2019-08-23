WASHINGTON — Police have made an arrest in connection with the deadly stabbing that occurred Thursday on the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge.

Police said that at around 2:30 p.m., police officers responded to the bridge for the report of a stabbing. When they got there, they located an adult male suffering from multiple stab wounds.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham identified the victim as Robert Bolich, 62. He was a contract worker working on the bridge, he said, and an inspector.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported him to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. But he was pronounced dead after all lifesaving efforts failed.

Officers later arrested 42-year-old Lance Ammons and charged him with first degree murder while armed. Ammons has no fixed address, police said.

Police said a suspect Ammons was on the scene, and they took him into custody.

"We don't know exactly what transpired, what the motive was for the stabbing," Newsham said. "It appears it happened in the pedestrian walkway."

The suspect "does not appear" to be another employee, Newsham said.

Outbound South Capitol Street was closed for about an hour near at Nationals Park. WUSA9's crews at the scene said the closure was causing major traffic issues for the evening commute. The road reopened at about 5:30 p.m.

