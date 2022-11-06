In the D.C. region, Winchester City has the cheapest average for a regular gallon of gas at $4.58. DC has the highest average at $5.24, according to AAA.

WASHINGTON — The average national price of a regular gallon of gas has exceeded $5 and some parts of the D.C. region have gas price averages that are even higher than that.

Higher crude oil costs, tighter gas supplies and the War in Ukraine have contributed to pushing prices up across the country.

In D.C., the average price of a regular gallon of gas is $5.240, according to travel agency AAA. The Maryland and Virginia suburbs of D.C. have averages of $5.005 and $5.066 respectively. Meanwhile, the national average is $5.004.

In the D.C. region, Winchester City holds the title for having the cheapest average for a regular gallon of gas at $4.58. D.C. has the highest average for a regular gallon of gas at $5.24.

So, is relief on the way?

Well, in Virginia, the legislature recently sent Governor Glenn Youngkin a budget to sign, but it did not include a gas tax holiday which is something he wanted.

However, Youngkin recently hinted he’s not done trying to find a gas price solution during a groundbreaking for a school in Southwest Virginia.

“We’re doing everything we can about it, let me tell you all,” he said. “I’m not done with the gas tax, I’m not done.”

In Maryland, the state gas tax will automatically increase by 18% on July 1. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot have sparred over whose office can stop that from happening.

High gas prices have caused some locals to change their driving habits.

“I haven’t been able to do my side hustles, [like] Door Dash and Instacart,” said Montgomery County driver Adel Hakov.

Driver Julie Wagner said high gas prices have her reconsidering travel options more.