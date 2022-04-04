Gov. Youngkin sends legislation to General Assembly to propose suspending Virginia gas tax for 3 months

The proposal would also cap the annual adjustment to the gas tax at no more than two percent per year.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA, USA — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin sent legislation to the General Assembly to propose suspending the commonwealth's gas tax for three months this summer.

According to a release from the office of the governor of Virginia, the legislation will be introduced by Delegate Tara Durant (R-Stafford) and Senator Steve Newman (R-Lynchburg).

Youngkin's proposal would suspend the Motor Vehicle Fuels tax for May, June and July before slowly phasing it back in slowly in August and September. The state tax is currently 26.2 cents per gallon for gasoline and 27 cents for diesel.

The proposal would also cap the annual adjustment to the gas tax at no more than two percent per year.

“Virginians need tax relief and it’s time for the General Assembly to act on the multiple tax relief proposals. With gas prices and inflation squeezing families’ pocketbooks across Virginia and the nation and with over $1 billion in unanticipated revenue in our transportation fund, the general assembly must act now,” said Youngkin. "Virginia should join numerous other states, led by both Republicans and Democrats, in temporarily suspending the gas tax. Actions speak louder than words, we can lower gas prices now for all Virginians."

The money from Virginia's gas tax is deposited in the Commonwealth Transportation Fund along with a portion of the state's sales and use tax. That fund pays for the maintenance and construction for all modes of transportation.

RELATED: